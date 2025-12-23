KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) confirmed that authorities are aware of reports claiming a woman has been living in the terminal for the past year, and that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are investigating the matter.

According to Kosmo! Online, deputy KLIA police chief Superintendent Albany Hamzah said that the local woman was taken to Kajang Hospital last Thursday after authorities received complaints about the disturbances she caused.

“We received reports about the chaos caused by the woman and deployed officers to assess the situation. Upon inspection, it was found that the local woman had a mental health card and was referred to Kajang Hospital for further action,” he said.

Meanwhile, KLIA urged the public to avoid speculation and allow the investigation to proceed.

“We ask the public to cooperate by refraining from speculation and to give space for the ongoing investigation process,” the airport said in a Facebook comment.

The claims emerged after a video circulated on social media showing the woman being calmed by several individuals after she scolded children allegedly making noise in the terminal.

According to reports, she was believed to be using the airport facilities for sleeping and bathing, relying on public amenities including water and wifi.

Personal belongings were also seen in the terminal in the video.

Netizens have called on authorities to take action, warning that the situation could tarnish KLIA’s image as a transit hub.