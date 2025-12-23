KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Police are hunting a 60-year-old local man following a vehicle explosion in Desa Palma, Nilai, earlier this morning that left authorities uncovering three suspected improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said preliminary investigations found that the suspect acted alone, without the involvement of any other individual or group, according to BuletinTV3.

Authorities successfully detonated all explosive materials found inside the vehicle with the assistance of the Bomb Disposal Unit in the early hours today.

Datuk Alzafny added that the suspect is believed to have fled the scene.

He also has a criminal record under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

“We have identified a premise believed to be the suspect’s residence and a raid has been carried out at his address.

“During the inspection, several more explosive materials using the same methods or systems were found inside his home,” he said.

He emphasised that the case is isolated and does not involve any terrorist activity or extremist groups.

The motive for the incident is still under investigation.

“The community, especially in Nilai, need not feel anxious or afraid to go about their daily activities as the police have confirmed that the perpetrator acted alone,” he added.

Residents of Desa Palma were alarmed yesterday morning by a loud explosion from a vehicle.

Police found numerous nails scattered on the road, and several nearby vehicles were damaged by debris from the blast.