KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — A female e-hailing driver sustained severe injuries to her neck and left arm after being attacked with a sharp weapon in the parking area of Medan 20 industrial zone, Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, yesterday.

Sepang district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman, said police received a report of the incident at around 9.40pm, according to BuletinTV3.

He added that the victim was found bleeding heavily, with injuries to her neck and left arm, allegedly inflicted by a known local man.

“The victim was rushed to Cyberjaya Hospital for treatment and is currently warded for close monitoring,” he said in a statement today.

Norhizam said the suspect is believed to have fled in the victim’s Perodua Bezza, which was later found after being involved in an accident in Taman Desa Melati, Phase 3, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

He added that at around 11.15pm, the Nilai District Police Headquarters confirmed finding a 69-year-old man, believed to be the suspect, and a kerambit inside the victim’s vehicle.

“The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, which carries a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine, and can extend to 20 years if permanent injury is caused,” he said.

Members of the public with information on the incident are urged to assist the investigation by contacting investigating officer Inspector Mohd Faiz Zuki at 011-27328077 or their nearest police station.