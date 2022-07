Aston Martin’s German driver Sebastian Vettel answers a journalist’s question during a press conference on the eve of the start of the Formula One French Grand Prix 2022, on the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, southern France, July 21, 2022. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 28 — Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel announced today his retirement from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season.

The 35-year-old German, who drives for the Aston Martin team, won his titles with Red Bull from 2010-13 and also spent six seasons with Ferrari.

He made the announcement ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. — Bernama