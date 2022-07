South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae has reportedly signed with Napoli for around €20 million. ― Reuters pic

ROME, July 27 — Napoli have signed South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae from Turkish club Fenerbahce, the Serie A club announced today.

The 25-year-old has reportedly signed for around €20 million (RM91 million).

He will have the difficult task of replacing Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly who left Napoli after eight years with the club to join Chelsea earlier this month.

Kim has made 42 international appearances but was forced to sit out of the 2018 World Cup due to injury. — AFP