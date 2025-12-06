KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — AirAsia’s decision to allow female cabin crew the option to wear the hijab while on duty across all flight routes starting next year is a progressive and highly commendable move, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

In a statement posted on Facebook, he said that the decision reflects the airline’s commitment to the principles of diversity, inclusivity and respect for the religious requirements of its Muslim employees.

“I would like to express my highest appreciation and congratulations to AirAsia for introducing a more inclusive uniform policy. I welcome and commend this mature decision by the airline’s management.

“I would also like to extend my special appreciation to the asatizah and all parties involved, who have been diligently conducting discussions and continuous engagement with AirAsia,” he said.

Mohd Na’im that also described the initiative as a commendable effort, and a key factor in enabling the introduction of the hijab uniform option, which is expected to be implemented in the first quarter of 2026.

“I hope AirAsia’s decision will serve as an example for other corporate companies in Malaysia to remain mindful of, and supportive towards, the freedom and rights of every employee in fulfilling their religious obligations, in line with the spirit of the Federal Constitution and the values of Madani Malaysia,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that AirAsia had announced a reform to its cabin crew uniform policy, allowing female crew members the option to wear the hijab while on duty. The move is in line with AirAsia’s corporate culture, and reflects the ongoing evolution shaped by feedback from its workforce. — Bernama