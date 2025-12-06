SIBU, Dec 6 — A senior citizen claims he was subjected to “rough handling” by a doctor while receiving treatment at Sibu Hospital on December 3.

The man in his 60s, who asked not to be named, said he was further aggrieved when the doctor allegedly uttered the words, “Uncle, why don’t you just die then no need to suffer so much,” to him.

“I don’t know what type of doctors they have here. He said those words to me when I was asked to go to his room (emergency department).

“This is something no doctor should ever say to a patient,” he told The Borneo Post.

According to him, the “rough handling” occurred when he was attempting to climb onto the examination bed.

“Instead of waiting for me to climb the small wooden steps onto the bed to be checked, he rough-handled me. He carried me on his back even though I told him not to because my chemo port was pushed against his back, and then he just threw me onto the bed.

“I had to tell him not to do so as there are parts of my body still waiting to heal. I just had an operation to correct my stoma,” he said.

The patient added that he also told the doctor that some parts of his body were sensitive due to his rectal cancer.

“He is a doctor, so he must be careful about all these things.”

The patient also said he was bleeding very badly that night, with his haemoglobin level dropping from 11.7 to 10.2, and then to 9.4.

Meanwhile, Sibu Hospital declined to respond to the man’s allegations when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday. — The Borneo Post