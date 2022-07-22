General view of the La Liga logo on a match ball before the match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid at Vigo in this file photo taken on April 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, July 22 — Barcelona today announced they had sold a further 15 per cent of their La Liga television rights to US investment group Sixth Street for the next 25 years.

The Catalan giants had already sold 10 per cent of their league TV rights to the same group last week for €207.5 million (RM957 million).

“In total, Sixth Street will receive 25 per cent of the La Liga club’s television rights for the next 25 years,” Barca said in a statement.

The club did not say how much they had been paid for the extra 15 per cent, but Spanish press reports put the amount at around 400 million euros.

The agreement will help the five-time European champions continue to make new signings for next season after the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Barcelona have been desperately trying to raise capital after struggling financially in recent years.

Last August, Joan Laporta, who returned as Barcelona president the previous November, said an audit had uncovered total club debts of €1.35 billion.

The club let Lionel Messi leave last June, saying they could not afford to keep him even at a reduced salary. — AFP