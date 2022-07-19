Sabah FC’s South Korean import player Park Tae-Su celebrates scoring a goal in the Super League match against Terengganu FC 2-1 in Kota Kinabalu, July 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — South Korean import player, Park Tae-Su emerged hero for Sabah FC when he helped his team bounce back from behind to defeat Terengganu FC 2-1 in a Super League match played tonight.

The win ensured the Turtles squad kept pace with league leaders Johor Darul Takzim at the top of the table standings.

In the action at the Likas stadium in Kota Kinabalu, the visitors shocked the home team with a goal in added time of the first half by Filipino midfielder Manuel Ott who had latched on to a Petrus Shitembi pass.

However, Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s charges managed to pull one back in the 72nd minute through Tae-Su, or fondly called “Karim” by Sabah fans, with a header from Baddrol Bakhtiar’s corner kick before he scored again via a freekick, again taken by Badrol, just seven minutes later.

The score remained in Sabah’s favour until the final whistle.

Meanwhile, after going through a five-match winless streak, Kedah Darul Aman FC finally collected three full points when they defeated Sarawak United, 3-1, at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar.

Import player, Mahmoud Nayef Ahmad Almardi managed to open the scoring for Kedah in the eighth minute before the home team were punished by Uche Agba’s equaliser in the 23rd minute for Sarawak to draw level.

In the second half, Cameroon import striker Ronald Ngah Wanja treated the home fans with Kedah's second goal in the 74th minute before Mahmoud Nayef's second goal five minutes later completed a stylish win for the Canaries.

The result saw Kedah, with 17 points, climbing to fourth place in the league, overtaking Terengganu who are now in fifth place with 16 points while Sarawak United remained 10th with 10 points. — Bernama