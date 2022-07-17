KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Selangor FC ended their drought of three Super League matches without a win with a 2-0 victory over Penang FC who were reduced to 10 men at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) last night.

Second-half substitutes Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi and Muhamad Syahir Bashah emerged the heroes to give the Red Giants three valuable points.

It has revived the hopes for Selangor — who are currently fifth in the table with 15 points from 10 matches — to break into the league’s top three.

In the action tonight against the Panthers, Michael Feichtenbeiner’s men could not find a way through their opponents, but everything changed when defender Ahmad Sukri Ab Hamid was shown a red card after receiving a second yellow in the 68th minute.

Muhammad Shahrel struck in the 73rd minute before Muhamad Syahir’s shot from outside the penalty box six minutes later sealed the team’s victory.

In their last three games, Selangor had lost 1-5 to league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and 0-2 to Melaka United, apart from a 1-1 draw against Sabah.

JDT currently sit top of the league with 26 points, followed by Sabah FC (22 points), Negeri Sembilan FC (20) and Terengganu FC in fourth (16), while Penang remain at the bottom of the table with seven.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC have now gone four matches without a win as they finished with a goalless draw against 2021 Malaysia Cup champions Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

In the Premier League, PDRM FC substitute Mohamad Nabil Ahmad Latpi’s goal in the 86th minute to make it 1-1 dashed Kelantan United FC’s hopes of finishing with a win at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu.

The home side, who were chasing their first win in five games, had led through Mohamad Amirul Shafik Che Soh’s goal in the 59th minute.

At the Perak Stadium in Ipoh, Perak FC held league leaders Terengganu FC (TFC) II to a goalless draw to finally collect one point after being given a nine-point deduction in April due to salary issues. — Bernama