Malaysian women’s badminton doubles match, Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan against Indonesian players, A Rahayu and S Ramadhanti at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, July 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Only national number one women’s doubles Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah and top men’s pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are left to carry the country’s hopes in the 2022 Malaysia Masters semi-finals here tomorrow.

Fresh from upsetting fourth seeded duo from Japan, Yuki Fukushima-Siyaka Hirota, 21-14, 21-19 in the second round yesterday, Pearly-Thinaah clearly stole the show in today’s quarter-finals held in Axiata Arena.

The current world number 10 pair continued their red-hot form as they delivered an energetic performance to dump newly crowned 2022 Malaysia Open champions Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia.

Pearly-Thinaah survived a roller-coaster ride in the first game to win 21-18 and took the second 21-17 to book their place in the last four.

Top seeds Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan await Pearly-Thinaah next, after the Chinese pair beat their compatriots Du Yue-Li Wen Mei 21-15, 21-13.

Pearly, when met after the match, said they managed to stay calm, especially at crucial moments, and this proved decisive.

Asked on tomorrow’s action, Thinaah said they would not put pressure on themselves and would try to enjoy the game against the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games silver medallist.

World number six Aaron-Wooi Yik had a sluggish start against underdogs Chang Ko-Chi-Po Li-Wei of Taiwan, who led 16-13 before the Malaysians found their touch to win the opening game 23-21.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, fifth seeded, then wrapped up the match with a 21-16 victory in the second to set up a clash against 2022 Malaysia Open runners-up Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia in the semi-finals.

Wooi Yik complimented the Taiwanese duo for showing impressive strength and finesse despite being ranked 609th in the world. — Bernama