Malaysian women’s badminton doubles action by Teoh Mei Xing (left) and Anna Ching Yik Cheong (right) against South Koreans Jeong Na Eun and Kim Hye Jeong at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, July 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — National women’s pair Anna Ching Yik Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing suffered their second quarter-final exit in a space of two weeks when they crashed out of the 2022 Malaysia Masters here today.

Anna-Mei Xing failed to live up to expectations when they went down in straight games to South Korea’s Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong In today’s match in Axiata Arena, Anna-Mei Xing were simply off the pace and committed too many unforced errors, losing 14-21, 18-21.

Anna was gutted that they failed to produce their “A game” today and admitted that Na Eun-Hye Jeong managed to read their game very well and appeared more aggressive.

Mei Xing said despite leading 7-4 in second game, they made a few errors which opened the door for the South Koreans to catch up and eventually take the game and match.

Asked on the next move, Mei Xing said they will shift their attention to the next tournament, the 2022 Badminton World Championships, to be held in Tokyo from August 21 to 28.

“We hope to reach the quarter-finals or even further in the world meet in Japan,” she said.

Mei Xing also said that going forward, they hope to be on par with the national number one pair, Pearly Tan-M Thinaah.

As such, the 25-year-old shuttler said, they will discuss with their coach how they can further improve their play.

Last week, the 2022 Syed Modi International champions were beaten 15-21, 21-23 in the last eight of the 2022 Malaysia Open by Japanese pair Mayu Matsumoto-Wakana Nagahara. — Bernama