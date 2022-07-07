KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — What a bummer for world number two Kento Momota.

After emerging as the 2022 Malaysia Open runner-up last Sunday, Momota’s journey in the 2022 Malaysia Masters was cut short following his second-round exit here today.

Rousing support from fans failed to pump him up in Axiata Arena as he was clearly far from his best, losing 15-21, 16-21 to his compatriot Kenta Tsuneyama.

“It was a tough match against Tsuneyama. I tried my best but in the end I could not end it in a good way,” he told reporters at the mixed zone here after the match.

The Japanese star, who was thrashed 4-21, 7-21 by world number one Viktor Axelsen from Denmark in the 2022 Malaysia Open final, cited fatigue as the main factor for his failure at the Malaysia Masters.

Momota said he simply ran “out of gas” playing back-to-back tournaments involving 10 matches in a short period of time.

“Previously, I could play in two straight tournaments and still won, but now I don’t have the power to do it,” he added.

The 27-year-old player said because of his condition, he could not set any target yet for the 2022 Badminton World Championships which will be held on his home soil from August 21 to 28.

However, the two-time former world champion hopes to get some rest and recharge himself for the world meet next month. — Bernama