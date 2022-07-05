Fiorentina purchased midfielder Mandragora for €8.2 million (RM37.5 million) which will be paid over the duration of the 25-year-old’s three-year contract. — Picture via Facebook

MILAN, July 5 — Fiorentina have signed Italy international Rolando Mandragora from Juventus, the two Serie A clubs said on Monday.

“Fiorentina announce that they have purchased Rolando Mandragora from Juventus on a permanent deal,” Fiorentina said in a statement.

Juventus revealed the details of the deal in their own statement, saying that Fiorentina had purchased midfielder Mandragora for €8.2 million (RM37.5 million) which will be paid over the duration of the 25-year-old’s three-year contract.

A further €1 million is payable “upon achievement of specific performance objectives over the duration of the employment contract with the player”.

Last season Mandragora, who has one Italy cap, played 23 times in all competitions on loan at Torino. — AFP