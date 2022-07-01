A logo of Italy's Lega Serie A is seen in Milan December 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

MILAN, July 1 — Serie A on Thursday agreed a deal with state-backed TV platform Abu Dhabi Media to screen its matches in the North Africa and Middle East region, Italy’s top flight football league’s president Lorenzo Casini said on Thursday.

Under the three-year agreement Serie A, home to AC Milan and Juventus, will pocket a guaranteed minimum of US$79 million (RM348.2 million) in total, the executive told reporters at a press briefing after a closed door meeting with clubs representatives.

Last year Serie A failed to award its pay-TV licenses in the Middle East and North Africa as previous rights holder Qatar’s BeIn Sports did not join the race and talks with Saudi Sports Company proved fruitless.

That left the Italian league with a significant shortfall in its international pay TV revenue, which plummeted by about a third to €640 million in the three years to 2024 compared with the previous cycle. — Reuters