LONDON, July 4 — Arsenal have signed Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus from Premier League champions Manchester City on a long-term contract, the two clubs announced today.

Jesus, 25, scored 95 goals in 236 appearances in all competitions during his five seasons in Manchester. — AFP