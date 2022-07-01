Sam Johnstone of West Bromwich Albion catches a cross in West Bromwich, United Kingdom June 4, 2022. — Gareth Evans/News Images/Sipa USA pic via Reuters

LONDON, July 1 — Crystal Palace signed England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a free transfer today after his departure from West Brom.

Johnstone agreed a four-year contract with the Eagles as he returned to the Premier League after a season in the second tier with West Brom.

The 29-year-old started his career at Manchester United and has played three times for England.

He moved to West Brom for £6.5 million (RM34 million) in 2018 and made 167 appearances for the Baggies in all competitions.

Johnstone will compete with Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland for the role of first-choice keeper in Patrick Vieira’s side next season.

“I’m really excited to be here at Crystal Palace. It’s a great club with fantastic facilities and brilliant supporters. I can’t wait to get started,” Johnstone said. — AFP