LONDON, June 29 — Newcastle have agreed a deal in principle to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman from French side Lille.

Botman, 22, completed his medical in Newcastle on Tuesday and is set to arrive on a five-year contract in a reported £35 million (RM184.6 million) transfer.

The Premier League club said they had held off competition “from a host of European sides to secure the highly-rated centre-back”, with “the formalities of the transfer set to be concluded this week”.

Botman’s arrival continues Newcastle’s rebuilding for the new campaign, with England goalkeeper Nick Pope having been signed from Burnley last week.

Newcastle also signed Aston Villa full-back Matt Targett on a permanent move following a successful loan spell during the second half of last season. — AFP