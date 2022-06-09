National president of the SME Association of Malaysia Ding Hong Sing delivers his speech at the SME Young Entrepreneur Fusionex Challenge Trophy 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, 9 June 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — SME Association of Malaysia – Young Entrepreneurs Bureau has launched a badminton tournament dubbed SME Young Entrepreneurs Fusionex Challenge Trophy 2022 to create a platform for social interaction and to strengthen relationships and unity amongst young entrepreneurs.

The group said that the tournament will take place on June 18 and 19 at the Serdang Badminton Club with various prizes up for grabs.

National president of the SME Association of Malaysia Ding Hong Sing said he hopes that more young entrepreneurs will participate in activities organised by the association to expand their business networking and further promote social exchanges.

“This is our first networking event since we started the bureau, and we want young entrepreneurs to have a platform to promote their business while keeping a healthy lifestyle.

“Many people have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic and a lot of young talents want to invest or start a new business and I think this is the right place,” he told reporters after the press conference at Impiana Hotel here.

He also said that apart from badminton tournaments, the group will consider other sports tournaments like golf and bowling events in the future.

The group said that a total of 16 teams will compete for the champion’s title (RM3,000 and 10 Gala Dinner tickets), runners-up (RM2,000 and five Gala Dinner Tickets), and semi-finalists (RM1,000 and five Gala Dinner tickets each).

It added that the team competition play format are as follows: Mixed Open (no age restriction), Men’s Open (no age restriction), and Men 70 (combined age of 70).

Other SME Association of Malaysia council members who attended the press conference were national secretary-general Chin Chee Seong, national vice-president Datuk Ada Poon, national assistant secretary-general Miccele Siow, and two National Council members Eng Kin Hoon and Massine Yup.

Other SME Association of Malaysia council members who attended the press conference were national secretary-general Chin Chee Seong, national vice-president Datuk Ada Poon, national assistant secretary-general Miccele Siow, and two National Council members Eng Kin Hoon and Massine Yup.

Other attendees included charter president of Rotary Club Rahman Putra Chua Keng Soon, sport ambassador Rotary Club of Rahman Putra Datuk Foo Kok Keong, former national badminton players Ong Ewe Hock and Ng Mee Fen.