Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki (right) and Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh after winning their gold medals at the Hanoi National Sports Training Centre, May 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

HANOI, May 19 — The national archery squad’s wait for the gold medal at the 31st SEA Games here ended with a double delight.

The first gold came courtesy of Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki-Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh, who dominated the mixed team compound final at the Hanoi National Sports Training Centre here to score a narrow 151-150 win over Paul Marton Santos Dela Cruz-Jennifer Dy Chan of the Philippines.

Thailand’s Sirapop Chainak-Kanyavee Maneesombatkul took home the bronze medal.

Moments later, the national camp erupted with joy again as Olympian Mohd Juwaidi bagged his second gold medal when he triumphed in the men’s individual compound event at the biennial Games.

Mohd Juwaidi defeated Sirapop 147-142 in the final while another Malaysian, Alang Ariff Aqil Muhammad Ghazalli beat Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Day 146-143 to take home the bronze medal.

Earlier, Mohd Juwaidi, Alang Ariff and Wong Co Wan had to be contented with the silver medal in the men’s team event while the national women’s trio of Fatin Nurfatehah, Iman Aisyah Norazam dan P Kayalvhily took home the team bronze medal.

For the record, at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, Malaysia failed to win any medals in the mixed team and men’s individual events.

With archery ending today, the national archery squad will return home with an overall haul of two golds, two silvers and five bronzes after having collected one silver and three bronzes in the recurve competition. — Bernama