Former Man United star Yorke gets coaching job in Australia

Dwight Yorke before the start of the Best Fifa Football Awards in London September 24, 2018. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters

SYDNEY, May 15 — Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke was appointed head coach of Australian A-League side Macarthur FC on Sunday, on a two-season deal.

It is the ex-Trinidad and Tobago international’s first senior coaching role.

He is no stranger to Australian football, having been Sydney FC’s marquee player in the inaugural A-League season of 2005-06, when the Sky Blues went on to win the first championship.

Yorke will also coach the A-League All Stars in a friendly against Spanish giants Barcelona in Sydney on May 25.

“Having played in the inaugural A-League men’s season, I have continually followed the competition, and am aware of both the footballing and fan demands in Australia,” said the 50-year-old.

“I look forward to adding a positive contribution and improve the game at all levels.”

Yorke won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup with United and also played in England for Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Sunderland. — AFP