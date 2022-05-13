Wushu debutants rake in two gold, one silver in Hanoi

National wushu athletes Tan Zhi Yan (left) and Clemet Ting Su Wei celebrate their gold medal win in the Taijiquan and Changquan events at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, May 13, 2022. — Bernama pic

HANOI, May 13 — The national wushu camp made a surprise haul of two gold and one silver through taolu discipline on the first day of competition for the sport at the 31st SEA Games here.

The three wushu medalists who were in fact making their debuts at the biennial Games, help the squad to surpass its target of one silver and one bronze.

The first gold medal at Cau Giay Gymnasium here was delivered by Clement Ting Su Wei, 24, in the men’s changquan after recording 9.70 points.

Even though he attained the same number of points as the 2017 edition champion, Lim Jowen Si Wei of Singapore after both completed their flawless performances, Clement was named the champion as his display was more captivating to the jury.

Another Malaysian representative in the event, Yeap Wai Kin who missed the podium by 0-01 points, was in the fourth place with 9.68 points behind Seraf Naro Siregar (9.69) from Indonesia.

The national team later added another gold through Tan Zhi Yan, who triumphed in the men’s taijiquan event and gifted Malaysia’s 11th gold medal in the Games.

The 22-year-old exponent from Batu Berendam, Melaka wooed the jury with a scintillating show to garner 9.71 points followed by Jones Inso (9.70) from the Philippines and Jun Kai Chan (9.57) of Singapore for the silver and bronze.

Meanwhile, Calvin Lee Wai Leong took the silver in the men’s nandao with 9.68 points while host representative, Phạm Quoc Khanh (9.70) and Huu Nong Van (9.67) won the gold and bronze respectively.

In the women’s jiansha event, Pan Pui Yee was placed last among seven participants with 9.36 points.

The national taolu squad will be contesting in the men’s and women’s daoshu + gunshu events, men’s taijijian, women’s qiangshu, women’s tajiquan as well as men’s nanquan tomorrow. — Bernama