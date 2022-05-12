PM calls on national men’s badminton team to continue fight to bring Thomas Cup home

National singles ace Lee Zii Jia will get the ball rolling for Malaysia when he takes on Lakshya Sen while German Open 202 champions Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani have been given the nod to be fielded as first doubles against Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty. — AFP pic

BANGKOK, May 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has called on the national men’s badminton team to continue with their exploits in the 2022 Thomas Cup Finals here and bring home the coveted Cup.

Ismail Sabri said he was proud of the team for their spirited performance at the prestigious badminton tournament that is being held at the Impact Arena here.

“Congratulations to our Thomas Cup shuttlers for making it to the quarter-finals as Group D champions after downing Japan 3-2 early this morning at the Impact Arena, Bangkok.

“Continue to put up a spirited performance and bring home the prestigious Thomas Cup,” he posted on his Twitter account today.

Malaysia, who topped Group D after defeating 2014 champions Japan, are set to take on Group C runners-up India in the last eight at 8pm Malaysian time today.

National singles ace Lee Zii Jia will get the ball rolling for Malaysia when he takes on Lakshya Sen while German Open 202 champions Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani have been given the nod to be fielded as first doubles against Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty.

Next to take to the court will be rising national star Ng Tze Yong, who will face Srikanth Kidambi, before Aaron Chia-Teo Ee Yi take on Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala.

The last match-up will see youngster Leong Jun Hao taking on Prannoy HS in the third singles.

The national men’s badminton team began their campaign by trouncing England 5-0 on Monday (May 9) before handing the United States a similar whitewash a day later to confirm their quarter-final spot.

Malaysia last won the Thomas Cup in 1992 when the finals were held in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama