Premier League: 10-man Selangor 2 share spoils with Kelantan Utd

SHAH ALAM, May 9 — Selangor FC 2 managed to hold out for a 1-1 draw against Kelantan United FC after being reduced to 10 men during their Premier League clash at the UiTM Stadium here tonight.

Hosts Selangor 2 began the match in style when they shot ahead after just eight minutes thanks to a powerful drive by Abdul Rahman Daud.

Stunned, Kelantan United tried to hit back but to no avail.

The turning point of the match came in the 64th minute when Selangor 2 midfielder Muhammad Haiqal Haqeemi Hairi was sent off after arguing with the referee for booking him a second time

Kelantan United, buoyed by their numerical advantage, finally found the equaliser in the 78th minute, courtesy of a Muhammad Aliff Najmi Shaaini header.

The result sees Kelantan United occupy third spot in the 10-team Premier League standings with 13 points and Selangor 2 in sixth position with nine points. — Bernama