Malaysia should not put undue pressure on Zii Jia, says ex-national player Roslin

BANGKOK, May 6 — Malaysia should not put unnecessary high hopes on Lee Zii Jia in the 2022 Thomas Cup championship in Bangkok, Thailand scheduled May 8 to 15.

Former national player, Roslin Hashim, said even though Zii Jia is fresh from the 2022 Badminton Asia victory in Manila, last Sunday, the performance of the national men’s singles player is still unpredictable since turning professional in January.

“No need to pressure him, just let him play his game naturally, maybe we will get a point. Unlike Datuk Lee Chong Wei who has a long track record for consistency, Zii Jia is only starting to chart his own trend,” he told Bernama recently.

On the other hand, Roslin who had played in the Thomas Cup six times, said he hoped other team members should also share the pressure in Impact Arena to ensure success as it is a team event.

Meanwhile, he is puzzled with the move of Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to list Liew Darren in the final line-up for Thomas Cup

“The selection of the singles camp is quite poor, personally I think Darren should not be included, better get two other professional players either Cheam June Wei or Soong Joo Ven,” he added.

Apart from Zii Jia and Daren, the national singles players for Thomas Cup included three young players namely Ng Tze Yong, Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin and Leong Jun Hao

The national doubles camp is represented by Aaron Chia as team captain pairing with Soh Wooi Yik followed by Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi and Chia Weijie.

Malaysia have been drawn with the 2014 champion and tournament second seed, Japan, along with England and the United States in the 2022 Thomas Cup Group D competition.

On Malaysia’s challenge in the Uber Cup, Roslin, who is also the 2001 SEA Games champion, said it was quite impossible for the national squad to get past Group C because they have to face the two strongest teams, namely the host and Denmark besides Egypt.

“If they manage to beat Thailand or Denmark at the group stage, it would be commendable, let alone qualify for the quarterfinals because that is definitely a proud achievement for our Uber Cup squad,” he said.

The national Uber Cup squad this time comprised six singles players namely S Kisona, Goh Jin Wei, Eoon Qi Xuan, Myisha Khairul, Tan Zhing Yi, Chan Wen Tse while Pearly Tan, M Thinaah, Anna Ching Yik Cheong, Teoh Mei Xing, Valeree Siow and Low Yeen Yuan were in the doubles camp. — Bernama