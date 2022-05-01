Sultan Ibrahim congratulates JDT over historic achievement in ACL

The JDT football team made history by advancing to the knockout round of the Asian Champions League (ACL) for the first time. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/officialsultanibrahim

JOHOR BARU, May 1 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, today congratulated Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football team which made history by advancing to the knockout round of the Asian Champions League (ACL) for the first time.

“Congratulations JDT for showing excellent performance in all matches, and last night they created another victory.

“I would also like to thank the loyal supporters of JDT. Keep it up,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi expressed his gratitude for the historic achievement.

“Congratulations to Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and JDT. Hopefully, it will be a catalyst for all Bangsa Johor to continue to progress and move forward. Nothing is impossible with the will of Allah SWT,” he said in a Facebook posting.

JDT secured its historic 2-1 win over Ulsan Hyundai at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium yesterday. — Bernama