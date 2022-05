National men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia when playing against Singapore team Loh Kean Yew at the Asian Team Badminton Championships (BATC) 2022 at the Setia City Convention Centre, February 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Malaysian shuttler Lee Zi Jia defeated Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie to win the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila, the Philippines, today.

Lee won in straight sets, with a score of 21-17 and 23-21.

