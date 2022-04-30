Mora proud of JDT’s historic achievement in 2022 ACL

Ulsan Hyundai FC player Park Youngwoo (second right) scored an own goal against JDT in the Asian Champions League (ACL) match for group I at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium Iskandar Puteri, April 30, 2022. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 30 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Benjamin Mora is extremely proud of his players after the club created history by advancing to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League’s (ACL) knockout stage.

Mora said defeating 2020 ACL champions, South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai FC two goals to one was a magnificent achievement for a small Asian club like JDT.

“We never stop believing the Korean team, of course, is the giant of Asia .semi-finalists in 2021 and champions in 2020.

“ and now we took them out of the competition, JDT is a small club from Johor..so I am amazed,” he said during the post-match press conference here, tonight.

Mora said Park Yong-Woo’s own goal in 94th-minute was an unfortunate moment for Ulsan Hyundai but it was JDT’s aggressive attacks that earned the club a place in ACL’s last 16.

“First of all, every goal in football comes from mistakes, anywhere on the football pitch .at the end of the day if it goes in the net....it’s because of mistakes.

“The mistake was provoked by our aggressiveness to go forward and to look for the goal. However we scored, the goal counts just the same,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ulsan Hyundai FC head coach Hong Myung Bo expressed his disappointment.

“There was only one option....to win the game, but what’s passed is passed and even though with the tough schedule, the players done their best.

“In the second half, last minute we changed our formation and as a result, we failed,” he said.

JDT secured its historic 2-1 win over Ulsan Hyundai at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium this evening. — Bernama