National mixed doubles coach Paulus leaves BAM to spend more time with family

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — National mixed doubles coach Paulus Firman became the latest coach to bid farewell to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) effective May 1.

According to a statement from BAM today, the 53-year-old coach has made the decision not to renew his contract as he wishes to spend more time with his family.

“BAM would like to express its gratitude to Paulus for his contributions to the achievements of mixed doubles and men’s doubles since he returned to Malaysia in 2018,” it said.

Meanwhile, Paulus said he was grateful to have had the opportunity to serve BAM in the past four years.

“For me, my family has to be the most important thing. This is just about taking a break from the sport and spending more time with my parents, my family and kids,” said the Indonesia-born coach.

In the meantime, BAM doubles coaching director, Rexy Mainaky said they are now actively looking for other candidates to be able to build on the momentum and good work laid down by Paulus.

“I would like to say thank you to Paulus for his significant role in both the mixed doubles and men’s doubles departments. He leaves with the sincerest thanks from everyone at the BAM,” he said.

BAM had previously given a new contract extension to Paulus in January.

However, Rexy recently said Paulus has yet to make a final decision on his future with the national badminton body after his contract is expected to expire at the end of this month.

Earlier, BAM lost several leading coaches among them women’s singles coach, Indra Wijaya who left BAM to train national men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia who became a professional in January and women’s doubles coach Chan Chong Ming who resigned in December last year.

Last month, men’s doubles coach Flandy Limpele left BAM after deciding not to renew his contract with the association after April 1. — Bernama