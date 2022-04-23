National women’s poomsae trio bag bronze in South Korea

File picture shows Malaysian Taekwondo Team Manager, Ong Thiam Hock (second left), Taekwondo Coach (Poomsae) Jin Jun Beom (second right), Malaysian Taekwondo athlete, Nurul Hidayah Abdul Karim (right) and Jason Loo Jun Wei (left) during a press conference on preparations for the Hanoi SEA Games at the National Sports Council, Bukit Jalil, April 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The national women’s poomsae trio managed to bag a bronze medal at the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Goyang, South Korea, yesterday.

The national trio of Nurul Hidayah Abdul Karim, Nur Humaira Abdul Karim and Lim Jia Wei, however, had to share the bronze with Thailand in the women’s team under-30 category.

Hosts South Korea captured the gold medal while Taiwan settled for silver.

The bronze medal is a timely boost for the national trio as they prepare for their next challenge – the Hanoi SEA Games in Vietnam from May 12-23.

The four-day championships, held at the Korea International Exhibition Centre in Goyang, will end tomorrow. — Bernama