JDT to face tough match against South Korean side tomorrow, says head coach

ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 17 — Johor Southern Tigers will take on South Korean side Ulsan Hyundai FC in their second game of the 2022 AFC Asian Champions League (ACL) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here tomorrow.

Describing it as a tough game, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Benjamin Mora said Ulsan showcased a powerful performance in their first game against Japanese League champions Kawasaki Frontale on Friday (April 15).

“So we expect them to be at a very good level, and of course, playing on this pitch (Sultan Ibrahim Stadium) would be easier for them as they are used to such a quality pitch. They are used to a good environment and of course, Larkin (Stadium) is a bit difficult for them because of the heat.

“They played the game at 5 pm, so the rhythm was a little bit slow, but now I think here, they would really show their game and that could be very challenging to us,” he told reporters during the pre-match press conference at the stadium here, today.

Mora said it would be an exciting game for them as they knew that they would be facing one of the best teams in the group.

JDT, he said, would also be looking out for midfielder Valeri Qazaishvili, whom he described as having good attacking style and mobility as well as other Ulsan foreign players.

“The strategy, the tactical approach and state of mind of the players today will be a crucial thing, not about what happened in the past. We are going to focus on ourselves. We have a game plan, it should be an exciting game,” said the Mexican.

Meanwhile, Ulsan Hyundai head coach Myungbo Hong said although this would be their first time playing at night, the team would do its best.

“Honestly, this is the first experience. It is a new challenge but on the other hand, we will try our best today and tomorrow,” he said.

JDT currently leads Group I with three points, while Ulsan Hyundai and Kawasaki Frontale have one point each, followed by Guangzhou FC with nil. — Bernama