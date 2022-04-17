Dutch victory a springboard for Malaysian shuttler Myisha to spur herself to greater heights

National women’s singles player Myisha Mohd Khairul has described her first international title win in the 2022 Dutch International Badminton Series as a starting point for her to achieve much more in the badminton arena. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — National women’s singles player Myisha Mohd Khairul has described her first international title win in the 2022 Dutch International Badminton Series as a starting point for her to achieve much more in the badminton arena.

Therefore, world 328th ranked Myisha hopes to retain the momentum of her win to overcome challenges in upcoming championships.

“I feel very grateful and actually I didn’t expect to emerge as champion,” she said in a video shared with the media today.

The 19-year-old from Johor Baru beat her compatriot, Siti Nurshuhaini Azman 21-19, 18-21, 21-19 in the final at Wateringen for the crown.

Myisha admitted that she encountered several tough moments during the final against Siti Nurshuhaini, saying that the match was tough as both players knew each other’s game and had played against each other repeatedly during their training together.

Meanwhile, Siti Nurshuhaini said she created unforced errors in her rush to gain quick points had eventually cost her the match.

“Coach wants me to improve my game and also from my physical aspect. Coach also talked about fighting back for the next tournament,” he said.

The 314th world ranked player was still grateful to have a podium finish and was determined to do better in future championships. — Bernama