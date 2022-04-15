Korean Masters: Malaysian players Joo Ven, Soon Huat-Shevon storm into semis

National men’s singles badminton player Soong Joo Ven celebrates his win against compatriot Cheam Jun Wei in the final at the Perak Badminton Arena, June 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Malaysia’s professional shuttler Soong Joo Ven continued his excellent run to advance to the semi-finals of the Korean Masters when he defeated Israeli shuttler Misha Zilberman in the quarterfinals today.

Joo Ven advanced to the top four of the men's singles after recording a 23-21, 21-18 victory over his Israeli opponent in a match that lasted 48 minutes at the Gwangju Yeonju Stadium in Gwangju.

The 26-year-old Malaysian will face Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in the semi-finals tomorrow.

Mixed doubles Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai of Malaysia also sealed a win to book a slot in the semi-finals after beating Singaporean pair Terry Hee Yong Kai-Tan Wei Han in straight sets.

In today's quarter-final match, the national pair, who is also seeded fourth in the tournament, defeated Singapore’s pair 21-16, 21-11.

Awaiting Soon Huat-Shevon Lai in tomorrow’s semi-finals are China’s Ou Xuan Yi-Huang Ya Qiong. — Bernama