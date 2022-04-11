SEA Games: Mun Yee worried new facility can affect divers in Hanoi

Malaysia’s Leong Mun Yee (left) and Pandelela Rinong compete in the women’s synchronised 10m platform diving final event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo July 27, 2021. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — National diving squad team manager Datuk Leong Mun Yee expressed her reservations over the new facility at the My Dinh Aquatic Centre for the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi next month.

Mun Yee said among the facilities that were of concern were the condition of the board and platform at the competition venue.

“The only thing we are worried about in Vietnam is that all the facilities are new, so we have to test the condition of the boards and platforms first.

“This is because (the routine of) our divers have a relatively high diving difficulty and all divers will (naturally) choose a high degree of difficulty (for more points),” she told reporters here today.

The former national athlete also said the coaches will make a final decision on the event the divers will be competing in Hanoi after evaluating their performance at the Malaysia Invitational Age-Group Championships in Ipoh, Perak, on April 22-23.

Apart from describing preparations in the national diving camp as running smoothly, so far, Mun Yee, who is also the assistant coach, wants the divers to avoid suffering any injuries before the real action starts in Vietnam from May 12-23.

Meanwhile, national chef-de-mission (CDM) to the Hanoi Games Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad is confident of Mun Yee’s ability to guide the divers to a clean sweep of all eight gold medals on offer in Vietnam.

“I believe Mun Yee, as the team manager and also a former diver, will surely want to stand out and I see that she has confidence in the present divers,” he told a press conference after observing the preparation of swimming, diving, gymnastics, gymrama and wushu athletes at Bukit Jalil today. — Bernama