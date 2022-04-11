Hanoi SEA Games: Malaysia targets top three finish, says chef de mission

Malaysian chef de mission to the Hanoi SEA Games Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad speaks to athletes in Bukit Jalil, April 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Malaysia is eyeing a top-three finish in the medal tally at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, next month.

Malaysian chef de mission (CDM) to the Hanoi SEA Games Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad hoped the athletes can double up to achieve the target.

“We target the top three they must appreciate what the government has spent and this is the time for them to return with the medals,” he told a press conference after observing the preparation of the swimming, diving, gymnastics, gimrama and wushu athletes in Bukit Jalil today.

Meanwhile, he stressed that the lack or absence of competitive action at the international level for more than two years due to Covid-19 constraints is not an excuse for the national contingent not to succeed in the upcoming biennial Games.

He said the same situation affected all athletes in the world and it was all up to the national athletes to show high commitment to succeed in Hanoi.

The Malaysian contingent finished fifth overall in the 2019 edition in the Philippines by taking home 56 gold, 57 silver and 71 bronze medals.

Malaysia’s best achievement was emerging overall champions when they hosted the 2001 and 2017 editions. — Bernama