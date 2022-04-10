Josue stops KL City’s losing streak, with 2-0 win over Melaka

Kuala Lumpur City FC player Mohamad Kamal Azizi (left) preventing the ball from being snatched by Melaka United FC player Muhammad Hazim Abu Zaid (right) during the Malaysia Super League 2022 match at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, April 9, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The 2021 Malaysia Cup champions, Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC finally found their winning rhythm after defeating Melaka United FC 2-0 in a Super League match at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras last night.

After starting the season with a draw followed by two losses, the squad under coach Bojan Hodak leapt to the sixth spot after four matches with the three precious points collected tonight.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are now leading the Super League with a perfect slate in the first three games.

At the action in Cheras tonight, team captain Paulo Josue was the toast of KL City to recover from two consecutive losses when he slammed in two goals in the first half to end the club’s goal drought.

The Brazilian import put The City Boys ahead in the third minute after snatching the ball from the opponent’s defender who late in clearing to hit pass goalkeeper Norazlan Razali.

Josue doubled the score for the hosts in the 30th minute with a precise finishing touch to beat Norazlan again for the second goal.

Meanwhile, the fervent hopes of Sri Pahang to clinch their first win of the season did not materialise after being held 1-1 by Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC 1-1 at Darul Makmur Stadium, Kuantan.

PJ City FC’s R. Barathkumar was the destroyer of the Elephants in the match when he equalised for PJ at the end of the first half, thus denying the lead contributed Manuel Hidalgo in the 38th minute.

The same result was also recorded at City Stadium when Penang FC and Negeri Sembilan FC were tied 1-1 which saw the home player Hilal El-Helwe and the visitors’ Zaquan Adha Abd. Radzak scoring from penalty kicks in the first half.

In this regard, two Premier League matches saw Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II chalking up their third win while Perak FC who were docked three points recently secured their first win.

At UiTM Stadium, Shah Alam, the home team attempted to bounce back with a 75th goal by Nazirul Hasif Mailang but it was not enough to overcome JDT II’s two goals, one each by Moussa Sidibe in the 16th minute and Fernando Rodriguez (29’).

The 2-1 win was the fourth for JDT II to challenge leaders Kelantan FC who played one less game as both team shared nine points

Meanwhile, in Perak Stadium, Ipoh, Perak FC collected three maiden points for the season after edging Selangor FC 2 2-1 which saw Mohammad Farid Khazali emerging hero with two goals in 10 minutes at the end of the game to overcome the lead from a goal by George Attram for Selangor FC 2. — Bernama