Villarreal edge Bayern 1-0 in Champions League last-eight first leg

Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma celebrates scoring their first goal against Bayern Munich at Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal April 6, 2022. — Reuters pic

VILLARREAL, April 7 — An electrifying Villarreal beat six times European Cup winners Bayern Munich 1-0 in a frantic Champions League quarter-final first leg tie on Wednesday.

Forward Arnaut Danjuma’s eighth minute strike gave Unai Emery’s side a slender lead for the second leg at the Allianz Arena in Munich next Tuesday.

Villarreal took the game to Bayern and should probably have won by a larger margin given the number of chances created.

The Europa League holders suffocated Julian Nagelsmann’s team when they tried to attack, while proving a constant menace to goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on the counter-attack. — Reuters