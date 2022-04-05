SEA Games: Shuttlers eye one gold in Hanoi, says Misbun

Datuk Misbun Sidek, who is the head coach for the badminton squad bound for the biennial Games, said they are banking on the men’s team to deliver the gold medal, although he did not specify which event they hope to strike gold in. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The young Malaysian badminton squad are targeting one gold medal at the Hanoi SEA Games in Vietnam from May 12-23.

Datuk Misbun Sidek, who is the head coach for the badminton squad bound for the biennial Games, said they are banking on the men’s team to deliver the gold medal, although he did not specify which event they hope to strike gold in.

According to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Junior Development director, they have set a low target following BAM’s decision to bank on the combination of junior and backup shuttlers in Hanoi.

“I feel that this is the time we should highlight young players like Justin (Hoh), Ong (Xin Yee) and Siti (Nurshuhaini Azman) so that we will have backups capable of shouldering the challenge for Malaysia in the future.

“So, if previously we could count on three golds, this time we hope for one gold medal from the men’s team ,” he told a media conference by the Malaysian contingent bound for the Hanoi SEA Games at the National Sports Council (NSC) in Bukit Jalil today.

BAM decided to send a young squad to Hanoi as the SEA Games dates clashed with the prestigious Thomas and Uber Cup Finals to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from May 8-15.

Misbun, however, said no targets had been set for the women’s team, who stand a slim chance of victory, but hoped that the shuttlers would use the Games to gain useful exposure in their efforts to make a name for themselves.

“The women’s team will face stiff competition, so what we have done is set the Games as an exposure outing for them we did not set them a target as they (the players) are too young,” he said.

Meanwhile, Justin admitted to being excited about making his SEA Games debut.

“Of course, I am thrilled to be given the chance to compete in the SEA Games. I will do my best. I want to thank my coaches for giving me this opportunity,” he said.

For the record, the national badminton team at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines bagged three gold medals through Lee Zii Jia (men’s singles), S Kisona (women’s singles) and Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (men’s doubles). — Bernama