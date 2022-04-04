Injured Gimenez to miss Atletico’s trip to Man City

Atletico Madrid’s Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez heads the ball during the Uefa Champions League football match between Atletico de Madrid and Manchester United at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid February 23, 2022 . — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MADRID, April 4 — Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez will miss the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City tomorrow due to injury, the club have confirmed.

Gimenez was forced off in the second half of Atletico’s La Liga victory over Alaves on Saturday and has not travelled with the squad to Manchester.

“Jose Maria Gimenez is not part of the red and white expedition to Manchester,” an Atletico statement read.

“The Uruguayan defender went off in the final minutes of the match against Deportivo Alaves due to some discomfort.”

Gimenez’s absence is a major blow for Atletico, who face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium today before the return leg at the Wanda Metropolitano the following week. — AFP