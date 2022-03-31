Leicester’s Ndidi out for rest of the season with knee injury

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi reacts during the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, February 20, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 31 — Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury during their loss to Stade Rennais in the Europa Conference League before the international break, manager Brendan Rodgers said today.

Nigeria international Ndidi has had surgery and is expected to return to action in June, Rodgers told a news conference.

The 25-year-old missed Nigeria’s World Cup playoff, which they lost to Ghana on the away goals rule on Tuesday.

“It’s a shame for us but he’ll get ready for next season,” Rodgers said.

“He’s been a brilliant player for me in my time here. He picked up a nasty injury that has had to have surgery on and he’ll recover now until June.”

Ndidi joined Leicester from Belgian side Genk in January 2017. He has played 31 games for the club across all competitions this season.

Leicester, 10th in the Premier League, will travel to sixth-placed Manchester United on Saturday. — Reuters