Egypt file fan behaviour complaint after Senegal loss

Senegal’s Sadio Mane controls the ball during the World Cup 2022 qualifying match between Senegal and Egypt at the Me Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio in Dakar, March 29, 2022. — AFP pic

CAIRO, March 30 — The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has filed an official complaint against its Senegalese counterpart for violent and “racist” fan behaviour, according to a statement released today.

Yesterday, the Pharoahs missed out on a place in the Qatar World Cup to Senegal at the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium in Dakar, which held a 50,000-strong crowd of Senegal supporters.

According to the EFA’s statement, “the Egyptian team was subjected to racism as crowds held up offensive banners in the stands, particularly against team captain Mohamed Salah”.

The complaint also cites players being pelted with water bottles and stones during their warm-up.

Photos released by the EFA show broken windows on the bus carrying the players, banners of insults against Salah, and Senegal supporters making profane gestures at the players.

Along with the official complaint, social media in Egypt has been flooded with photos of Liverpool striker Salah’s face obscured by a barrage of green laser pointers as he took a botched penalty.

Many Egyptian fans have blamed Salah’s wayward spot-kick on the lasers, though others have pointed out Egypt supporters often use the same tactic against visiting teams in Cairo. — AFP