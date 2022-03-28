Men’s doubles coach Flandy bids farewell to BAM

BAM in a statement said, efforts were made to offer new terms, but the 48-year-old Indonesian wished to embark on a new journey. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― Another coach is leaving the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) coaching set up, as men’s doubles coach Flandy Limpele decided not to extend his contract beyond April 1.

BAM in a statement said, efforts were made to offer new terms, but the 48-year-old Indonesian wished to embark on a new journey.

The national badminton governing body, however, expressed sincere appreciation to Flandy for his dedication and commitment and wished him success in future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Flandy was grateful for having had the privilege to serve BAM for two years.

“After careful consideration and discussions with the doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky, I feel it is the right time for me to step down,” he said.

Rexy, while thanking Flandy for his hard work and professionalism during his tenure at BAM, promised to continue the work hard to lead the men’s doubles to greater heights.

“He has laid the groundwork in the men’s doubles department for us to build on and he has contributed to memorable moments. I am proud of the work we have done together.

“I wish him the very best in his next chapter. There is still so much to be done to continue the upward trajectory of our young men’s doubles squad and I promise that I will continue it,” he added.

Born in Manado, North Sulawesi, Flandy is an Olympics and World Championships bronze medallist in the men’s doubles event.

Recently women’s singles coach Indra Wijaya left the BAM to coach the country’s top men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia, who turned independent in January, while women’s doubles coach Chan Chong Ming resigned last December. ― Bernama