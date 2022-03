Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez during practice for the Malaysian Moto GP at the Sepang International Circuit, November 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, March 23 — MotoGP has extended its contract with the Malaysian Grand Prix until 2024 and is negotiating a further two races, championship promoter Dorna announced today.

MotoGP said in a statement that the two sides were “already in discussion to extend the agreement until 2026”.

Sepang has been on the MotoGP calendar since 1999. This year it will be held on the weekend of October 23, after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — AFP