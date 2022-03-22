Half of 2024 Paris Olympics tickets at €50 or less

A total of 10 million tickets will be available for the Olympics and 3.4 million for the Paralympics, organisers said. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, March 22 — The organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics promised Monday that half of the tickets would be priced at €50 (RM232) or less.

A total of 10 million tickets will be available for the Olympics and 3.4 million for the Paralympics, organisers said as they set out their ticketing policy.

One millon tickets for the Olympics, covering all sports including athletics and swimming, will be priced at €24 in order to make the Games as “accessible” as possible.

The ticketing process will be launched in December this year. Applicants have to register for a ballot in the hope of being awarded a time session, first for tickets grouped into packs and then for individual tickets.

At the end of 2023, any unsold tickets will go on sale.

Eighty percent of the tickets will be sold to the public while 20 per cent are reserved for corporate clients.

Tony Estanguet, the president of the Paris organising committee, said in a statement: “We wanted a Games that are open to the widest number of people and that bring people together.

“Our ticketing policy meets that commitment by proposing a large number of tickets at accessible prices, for all the sports.”

Revenue from ticket sales will make up a third of the organising committee’s budget of €4 billion for the Olympics, with two thirds coming from both sponsorship and a financial contribution from the International Olympic Committee.

For the Paralympics, half a million tickets will be sold at €15, while 50 per cent of the tickets overall will be priced at €25 or less. — AFP