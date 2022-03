A man speaks on a mobile phone at an entrance to Stamford Bridge, in London, Britain March 3, 2022. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, March 10 — Britain said today it would enable football club Chelsea to continue playing matches and engage in other footballing activities after it imposed sanctions on its owner, Roman Abramovich.

“The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities,” the government said. — Reuters