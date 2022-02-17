Sivasangari named Ivy League Player of the Year

Sivasangari, now based in the US, is Cornell University’s first player to have received the accolade. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — National squash player S. Sivasangari is making waves in the United States (US), having been named as the Ivy League Player of the Year, yesterday.

The 23-year-old Kedahan, who is now based in the US, is Cornell University’s first player to have received the accolade.

According an announcement in the university’s official sports website, https://cornellbigred.com, Sivasangari achieved a 12-0 winning record to start the regular season.

The world number 26, together with compatriot and fellow university mate Wen Li Lai, have also been unanimously selected into the All-Ivy League team.

“So happy to be named the Ivy League Player of the Year! Shout out to the best team I’ve got in Cornell,” Sivansangari responded through her social media sites.

Ivy League is an American collegiate athletic conference, comprising prestigious and highly selective universities such as Harvard, Yale, Princeton and Columbia.

List of Ivy League Accolades:

Player of the Year: Sivasangari Subramaniam (Cornell)

Rookie of the Year: Farida Mohamed (Columbia)

Coach of the Year: Mike Way (Harvard)

All-Ivy League Team:

Sin Yuk Chan, Farida Mohamed, Habiba Mohamed (Columbia), Sivasangari Subramaniam, Wen Li Lai (Cornell), Hana Moataz, Marina Stefanoni, Habiba Eldafrawy, Serena Daniel (Harvard), Andrea Toth (Princeton). — Bernama