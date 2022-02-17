Pan-gon aims to bring Malaysia to the World Cup finals

Harimau Malaya’s new head coach Kim Pan-gon after a press conference at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya, February 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 17 — Harimau Malaya’s new head coach Kim Pan-gon has vowed to take the national squad to the next level and beyond the South East Asian region in the future.

Pan-gon, who made his “debut” in Kelana Jaya today, is looking to lay a strong foundation and help the national team reach the World Cup finals someday.

Without specifying a definite timeline, the South Korean said he believed he could take Malaysia into the world’s biggest football tournament as Asia could be given up to nine slots in the future.

“We (including managerial team) will build a strong foundation first, and move forward by focusing on bigger picture, which is to get into the World Cup finals.

“In future World Cups, Asia could have nine slots to get into the finals stage, so I think I’ll try to prepare for that,” he said in his first press conference since being appointed last month. — Bernama