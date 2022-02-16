Ahmad Zikri out, Fahmi Daniel back in national Under-23 squad

According to a statement from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) today, Fahmi Daniel has been confirmed as the replacement for defender Ahmad Zikri Mohd Khalili, who has been ruled out with a knee injury. — Picture from Facebook/FAM

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Selangor FC 2 winger Muhammad Fahmi Daniel Mohd Zaaim is set to play in the 2022 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-23 Championship in Phnom Penh, Cambodia after all.

According to a statement from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) today, Fahmi Daniel has been confirmed as the replacement for defender Ahmad Zikri Mohd Khalili, who has been ruled out with a knee injury.

FAM said the last-minute replacement was done before the national squad submitted their final team list to the AFF for registration on Sunday.

In the statement, national Under-23 head coach Brad Maloney said he wanted to give Ahmad Zikri a chance to recover and rejoin training but the 20-year-old had to be omitted due to the serious injury.

“Zikri suffered the injury after a series of friendly matches with Selangor FC. However, he could not recover in time. So, we have re-listed Fahmi, who is still undergoing quarantine in a hotel,” said Maloney.

According to the latest standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the AFF, Fahmi Daniel and another player, Shafi Azswad Sapari, are required to undergo a five-day quarantine before they will be allowed to rejoin their team for training.

Earlier, Shafi Azswad joined the team at the last minute as a replacement for Fahmi Daniel, who tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Phnom Penh last Friday. — Bernama