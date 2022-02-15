King, Queen convey condolences to family of Semret Singh

According to a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed sadness over Semret Singh’s passing and hoped that his family will remain patient and resilient in coping with the loss. — Picture from Facebook/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family members of former national hammer throw great Semret Singh, who died today.

According to a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed sadness over Semret’s passing and hoped that his family will remain patient and resilient in coping with the loss.

“Their Majesties are very appreciative of his devotion, service and sacrifice to the country and described Semret’s passing as a great loss to the sport of hammer throw in the country,” according to the post.

During his heyday, Semret won two SEA Games gold medals — at the 1985 Bangkok and 1989 Kuala Lumpur editions.

He also broke the national record in 1981 with a throw of 50.5 metres (m) in Perth, Australia.

Semret, whose father Ghenda Singh was also a national hammer thrower, died at 9.30am at his residence in Sungai Buloh. He was 66. — Bernama