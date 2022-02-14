No ceremony if skater Valieva wins Beijing Olympic medal

Russia’s Kamila Valieva attends a training session February 11, 2022 prior the Figure Skating Event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Feb 14 — There will be no medal ceremony for the women’s singles figure skating at the Beijing Olympics if Russia’s Kamila Valieva finishes in the top three, the IOC said today.

There will also be no ceremony for the team event, won by Russia last week with 15-year-old Valieva playing a starring role.

The International Olympic Committee made the announcement after the Court of Arbitration for Sport said earlier today that the teenager could continue competing at the Games despite testing positive in December for a banned substance.

The Russian is favourite to win the singles event when it starts tomorrow, but she has not been cleared of doping and could still face punishment at a later date.

“The IOC has to follow the rule of law and will therefore have to allow her to compete in the women’s single skating competition,” the IOC said in a statement.

“In the interest of fairness to all athletes... it would not be appropriate to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022,” the IOC added, noting Valieva’s failed doping test.

“Should Ms Valieva finish amongst the top three competitors in the women’s single skating competition, no flower ceremony and no medal ceremony will take place during the Olympic Winter Games.” — AFP